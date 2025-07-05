Raksha Bandhan 2025: 5 snack ideas for your celebration

Celebrations feel extra special when they're filled with laughter, heartfelt conversations, and delicious food, and Raksha Bandhan is no exception. Festive snacks add joy to the occasion, making every moment even more memorable. Whether you're cooking for your sibling or hosting a small gathering, these tasty treats bring flavor and love to the table. Here are five festive snacks to try.

#1 Mini kachori bites Crispy on the outside and spicy on the inside, these deep-fried snacks are typically filled with spiced moong dal or peas. You can also experiment with fillings like mashed potatoes with dry spices, grated paneer with coriander, or even a dry coconut and peanut mix for a slightly sweet twist. Serve them with tamarind or mint chutney for added flavor.

#2 Paneer tikka skewers A hit at any celebration, paneer tikka skewers are flavorful, protein-rich, and easy to make. Marinate paneer cubes with yogurt, spices, and lemon juice, then grill or roast them until golden. Add bell peppers and onions to the skewers for extra color and crunch. Serve with mint chutney for a smoky, delicious appetizer your sibling will love.

#3 Masala makhana mix Give fox nuts (makhana) a festive upgrade with a masala twist! Roast them in ghee and toss with curry leaves, peanuts, chaat masala, and a pinch of red chilli powder. This light yet flavorful snack is perfect for Raksha Bandhan celebrations, crunchy, wholesome, and easy to prepare. Serve in small bowls for a fuss-free festive treat.

#4 Corn and cheese pockets Add a fun twist to your celebrations with corn and cheese pockets. Stuffed with sweet corn, melted cheese, and mild spices, these crispy delights can be made using puff pastry or bread slices. Experiment with shapes, try triangles, rolls, or pinwheels. The gooey, cheesy center is sure to delight everyone, especially younger siblings who'll love every bite!