5 ways to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when siblings are away

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 09, 2022, 08:00 pm 2 min read

Siblings away from home? Here are five ways you can celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them.

Raksha Bandhan is a day when you celebrate and strengthen the bond you share with your siblings. Now that it's around the corner, our excitement knows no bounds. However, if you and your siblings are away from each other this time, put on a smile as you can still honor this occasion with them. Here are five ways to maintain and celebrate long-distance siblinghood.

Video call Internet to the rescue

Things that weren't possible back in the day are now easily doable, thanks to social media. Dress up, video call your sibling, and get on each other's nerves! You can also perform the ceremony virtually to soak in the occasion. To make it more special, you can even collate their photos with you and make a short video with a touch of finesse.

A token of love Send them a 'rakhi' in advance

If you can't tie a rakhi, you can always send one. Buy a beautiful rakhi for your brother and courier it to his place in advance. You can also handmake a rakhi and customize it to their liking so that it becomes more special. Also, send a box of their favorite desserts to make the memorable occasion even sweeter for them.

Food unites everyone Send them their favorite food

No Raksha Bandhan is ever complete without hogging on some delicacies together. While they are not around, you can always get their choice of dishes delivered to their place. It's a surprise that will add a much-needed touch of emotion to the day. In fact, if they love something that you cook, it's the best occasion to send them that in heaps.

Gifting Plan a thoughtful gift

Who doesn't like surprises, especially from someone they absolutely love? This Raksha Bandhan, dive deep into their wishlist and surprise your siblings with something they would appreciate. You can even buy and send a traditional dress so that your sister can wear it during the video call celebration. Falling short of ideas? Well, here are some unique gift ideas for your sister.

Capture the moment Land a surprise visit

Taking out time from your schedule could be a task but planning a surprise visit on a day your sibling needs you the most is the best thing you can do. So if your sibling is away from home, crash at their place with your family without them getting the slightest idea of it. Do not forget to record their natural reaction!