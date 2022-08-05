Lifestyle

5 handmade rakhis to gift your brother this Raksha Bandhan

5 handmade rakhis to gift your brother this Raksha Bandhan

Written by Sneha Das Aug 05, 2022, 01:10 am 2 min read

Rakhi celebrates the special and unique bond between siblings.

The auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan is almost here to celebrate the loving bond between siblings. While you are anticipating your brothers to surprise you with unique gifts, why don't you do something special for them as well? Get your craft supplies ready and prepare to handmake some incredible rakhis for all your brothers. Here are five ideas to make rakhis from scratch.

Cartoon character Cartoon rakhi

If your baby brother is fond of cartoons, then pick his favorite cartoon characters like Tom & Jerry or Doraemon and make a rakhi with them. Cut two colored felts in the shape of a circle of different diameters. Place a satin ribbon in between the felts and paste with an adhesive. Paste the cartoon character on the top and it's ready.

Shiny golden look Zari rakhi

One of the best and most authentic handmade rakhis you can make for your brother is by using zari which lends a rich golden look. Take a zari motif depicting a peacock or flower. Pick a bright-colored lace matching the zari motif color and sew it on the sides of the motif. You can also paste the lace using a fabric adhesive.

Spiritual Ganesha rakhi

You can also give your handmade rakhi a spiritual twist keeping in mind the holy occasion. You can remove a Ganesha sticker or motif from an invitation card and paste an interwoven silk thread on its back using an adhesive. Seal the thread by attaching a piece of golden paper to the back of it. And it is ready!

Handmade with love Foam rakhi

Your brother will surely love this foam rakhi designed and handmade with love. Take two craft foams of different colors and cut them in your preferred shapes. Paste them together on top of each other using an adhesive. Paste a cartoon or animal sticker of your choice on top of the rakhi. Finally, attach satin ribbons on the sides using an adhesive.

Paper rakhi Quill paper rakhi

This easy-to-make paper rakhi will express your love and care. Cut colorful paper quills and create attractive and unique shapes of various sizes using a quilling kit. Place a kundan sticker in the center of each quill. Paste beads and stones on top as well. Paste a ribbon on the rakhi's back using an adhesive and it's ready.