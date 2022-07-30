Lifestyle

5 unique gift ideas for your sister on Raksha Bandhan

Written by Sneha Das Jul 30, 2022, 06:48 pm 3 min read

Here are some special gifting options for your sister this Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan, to be celebrated with great pomp on August 11 this year, is almost here and we're pumped to help you find the best gift for your sister. As girls tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists, praying for their long lives, they receive a vow of protection and gifts in return. Stop racking your brain and get her these unique gifts.

If you really want to make your little sister feel special and make her realize that you've always got her back, then promise to sponsor her high education this Raksha Bandhan. If she wants to learn photography, mountaineering, or make other career choices, then support and encourage her. Find a good institute that offers courses on the subject of her choice and enroll her.

Watch Smartwatches, health planners, and trackers for the fitness freak sis

A watch is a meaningful gift that will remind your sister of you and your presence daily. If she happens to be a fitness enthusiast, gift her a smartwatch that comes with lifestyle-enhancing features that will enable her to track her fitness goals. Health planners and trackers are also a great way to chart and compare one's fitness achievements.

Handmade with love Prepare a handmade gift basket

Besides being easy on the pocket, handmade gift baskets can be customized in a way that suits the receiver, and they pack in more love than any store-bought item. You can easily make them at home with wood baskets, colorful ribbons, scotch tape, and a card. Add some gifts inside the basket, like scented candles, a DIY bracelet, some chocolates, and a cute notebook.

Health insurance Buy your sister health insurance

With the number of diseases rising around the world, health insurance is one of the best gifts you can give your beloved sister to protect and secure her from any unfortunate medical crisis. You should choose a policy that covers pre- and post-hospitalization charges and has lifetime renewability. Choose a plan, which has a lower PED waiting period, from a reputed insurance company.

Kitchenware Kitchenware is a great gifting option

If your sister loves to experiment in the kitchen or is passionate about cooking, gift her some useful kitchenware that will elevate her mood instantly. Brighten up her kitchen with some recipe books, a personalized apron, fancy cutlery, or high-end non-stick cookware. Don't forget to praise her cooking! You can also gift her some eye-catching tableware or decorative mugs. We girls love coffee mugs!