5 sweets for Rakhi that won't make you gain weight

Written by Sneha Das Aug 11, 2022

Rakhi is incomplete without delightful sweets.

Festivals are all about indulging in scrumptious food and heart-warming desserts and Raksha Bandhan is the perfect opportunity to make delicious food for your siblings while expressing your love for them. However, if you are health conscious, then fear not, you can try these sweets that are low in sugar and calories. Check out these five healthy sweets that won't cause weight gain.

Sugar-free halwa Coconut halwa

An ideal dessert for diabetics, this coconut halwa is low in calories and sugar-free, which makes it perfect for people on a weight loss diet as well. Pour coconut oil into a kadhai. Add dry coconut powder and stir. Add coconut milk, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and calorie-free sweetener and stir for 10 minutes. Garnish with cashews, pistachio, and almonds, and serve warm.

Wholesome and nutritious Ragi coconut laddoo

Rich in protein, minerals, and dietary fiber, this wholesome, and nutritious ragi coconut laddoo keeps you full for longer and prevents unwanted hunger. Add ragi flour, salt, and little water to a bowl and mix well. Add grated coconut and steam the mixture for 10-15 minutes. Let the mixture cool. Blend powdered jaggery with peanuts and the flour mixture. Roll into laddoos and serve.

Healthy twist Oats kheer

Oats kheer offers a healthy twist to the traditional recipe. It's rich in protein, fiber, and minerals and also gluten-free. It is also great for weight loss. Roast the oats for five minutes. Boil milk in a kadhai, and add raisins, dates, cardamom, and almonds for five minutes. Add roasted oats and boil until thick. Garnish with banana pieces and serve warm.

Protein rich Oats and til laddoo

These sweet little balls are healthy, low in calories, and rich in protein. Dry-roast sesame seeds, flax seeds, and oats for a few minutes and mix well. Let them cool, then coarsely grind the mixture. Add jaggery, cardamom powder, de-seeded dates, and grind everything. Transfer to a mixing bowl, add black raisins, and warm milk and mix well. Roll into small-size laddoos and enjoy!

Nutritious sweet Sugar-free pista barfi

This healthy and nutritious barfi will keep you full for a longer time and it's perfect for health-conscious people. Saute ghee and milk powder in a pan for two-three minutes. Add honey and milk and stir well. Add chopped pistachios, make a dough and roll it into a log shape. Chill the mixture, cut into squares, add some chopped pistachio on top and enjoy.