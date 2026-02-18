Why everyone is suddenly obsessed with this one Finnish delicacy

Salmiakki, a Finnish delicacy, is an acquired taste for many. The salty licorice candy is a staple in Finland and is known for its unique flavor profile. While most people either love it or hate it, salmiakki has found its way into the hearts of adventurous eaters across the globe. Here's how this unusual treat has become a global sensation, one bold bite at a time.

#1 The origins of salmiakki Salmiakki hails from Finland, where it has been enjoyed for centuries. It is made using ammonium chloride, which gives it the signature salty kick. The candy can be found in various forms, from chewy bites to powdered forms that can be sprinkled on desserts or mixed with drinks. Its distinct flavor sets it apart from traditional sweets and makes it a culinary curiosity.

#2 Salmiakki's rise beyond Finland Over the years, salmiakki has made its way beyond Finnish borders. In Sweden and Estonia, the candy is also quite popular. In recent years, international interest in unique flavors has led to an increase in salmiakki's availability in other countries. Specialty stores and online platforms now offer this daring treat to adventurous eaters around the world.

#3 Health benefits of salmiakki Though salmiakki may not be everyone's cup of tea, it does have some health benefits (if consumed in moderation). The ammonium chloride present in it is said to help with respiratory problems by thinning mucus. Some even claim it helps with digestion when taken after meals. However, these benefits should be weighed against personal taste preferences.

