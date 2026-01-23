Too busy to exercise? These workouts are for you

Urban living often means limited space and time for exercise. However, there are plenty of effective workouts that can be done in small spaces, making them perfect for city dwellers. These workouts require minimal equipment and can be completed in a short amount of time, making them ideal for busy schedules. Here are five simple yet effective workouts that fit perfectly into urban lifestyles.

Tip 1 Bodyweight squats for strength Bodyweight squats are a great way to strengthen your lower body without any equipment. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your chest up and knees behind toes. Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps to target your thighs and glutes effectively.

Tip 2 Plank holds for core stability Plank holds are perfect for building core stability and strength. Start in a push-up position with elbows directly under shoulders and body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold the position for 30 seconds to one minute, focusing on engaging your core muscles throughout the duration.

Tip 3 Jumping jacks for cardio boost Jumping jacks provide an excellent cardiovascular workout that can be done anywhere with enough space to move freely. Start by standing upright with feet together and arms at your sides. Jump while spreading your legs apart and raising arms overhead simultaneously. Repeat this movement continuously for one minute to elevate heart rate.

Tip 4 Lunges for leg toning Lunges are perfect for toning legs while improving balance and coordination. Start by standing tall, step forward with one leg into a lunge position, ensuring both knees are at right angles without letting the front knee extend beyond the toes. Alternate legs after each rep and aim for three sets of 10 repetitions per leg.