5 iconic sunglasses styles to elevate any outfit
What's the story
Sunglasses are the go-to accessory that can up any outfit while giving your eyes the protection they need.
Celebrities always set a trend with their choice of eyewear, and it's pretty easy for their fans to follow suit.
From timeless aviators to crazy oversized frames, there are a few styles that never get out of fashion.
Here are five sunglasses styles endorsed by celebrities that you can add to your collection.
Classic choice
Timeless aviators
Aviator sunglasses have been a celebrity favorite for decades because of their versatile and timeless appeal.
With their thin metal frames and teardrop-shaped lenses, aviators complement every face shape and give a classy touch to any look.
Perfect for casual outings as well as formal events, they are a must-have in every wardrobe.
Bold statement
Oversized glamour
Oversized sunglasses are the drama queens that many celebrities can't get enough of.
Not only do these massive frames serve as the best sun protection, but they also lend an air of mystery and glamour.
Frequently spotted on red carpets and beach holidays alike, oversized sunglasses can be clubbed with basic outfits to make a loud statement.
Vintage vibe
Retro cat-eye frames
Cat-eye sunglasses add a retro vibe that has been loved by several style icons over the years.
Characterized by upswept outer edges, these frames give a dash of fun and femininity to any outfit.
Available in a range of colors and patterns, cat-eye sunglasses make it effortless to flaunt one's unique style.
Active appeal
Sporty wraparounds
For the ones who live an active life or love the sporty feel, wraparound sunglasses are the best opt.
These frames provide complete coverage around the eyes, ensuring maximum protection from harmful UV rays while indulging in outdoor activities such as hiking or cycling.
Celebrities can be seen wearing wraparounds while playing sports or relaxing outdoors.
Circular charm
Chic round frames
Round-frame sunglasses are back in trend, owing to their quirky-yet-chic look preferred by many trendsetters today.
These circular lenses not only bring back nostalgia but also lend a modern-day appeal, matching fashion choices of both men and women alike—flawlessly matching bohemian-inspired outfits as well as contemporary ones.