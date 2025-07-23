Love cardamom? You must try these recipes

Native to India, Cardamom is a fragrant spice loved for its unique aroma and flavor. It is used in sweet as well as savory dishes, adding a distinct touch that can make any meal special. The versatile spice comes mainly in two varieties: green and black cardamom. While green cardamom is frequently used in cooking, black cardamom has a smokier flavor. Here are five delightful ways to use fresh cardamom in your culinary creations.

Rice infusion Infuse flavor into rice dishes Adding whole green cardamom pods to rice while cooking can lend the grains a subtle yet aromatic flavor. This technique works best with basmati or jasmine rice, elevating the dish without overpowering it. Just add three or four crushed pods per cup of rice before cooking. The outcome is a fragrant side dish that goes perfectly with a range of curries and stews.

Baking boost Enhance baked goods Cardamom's warm and slightly citrusy notes make it a great addition to baked goods like cookies, cakes, and bread. Ground cardamom can be added into the batter or dough for an additional layer of flavor. A teaspoon of ground cardamom added to your favorite cookie recipe can make your ordinary treats something special.

Beverage Twist Spice up beverages Cardamom can add depth to hot and cold beverages alike. For tea lovers, brewing tea with crushed cardamom pods makes for a soothing drink perfect for any time of the day. In summer months, try adding ground cardamom to homemade lemonade/iced tea for an unexpected twist that refreshes the palate.

Vegetable enhancement Elevate vegetable dishes Adding crushed green cardamom pods to vegetable dishes while sauteing can do wonders for their flavor. This trick works especially well with vegetables such as carrots and potatoes, bringing out their natural sweetness. Also, the complexity of cardamom adds a new dimension to the dish's overall flavor profile, making it more aromatic and tasteful. Just a few pods can make an ordinary vegetable dish extraordinary.