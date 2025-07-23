Do these shoulder exercises today

Shoulder joints are vital for a number of movements, and keeping them strong and flexible is important for the overall health of your upper body. Regular exercise can aid in improving the mobility and stability of these joints, decreasing the chances of injuries. Here are five exercises that could lead to stronger, more flexible shoulder joints.

Drive 1 Shoulder circles Shoulder circles are a deceptively simple, yet effective exercise to improve flexibility and range of motion in the shoulder joints. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, arms relaxed at your sides. Slowly rotate your shoulders forward in a circular motion for about 10 reps, then reverse the direction for another 10. This helps in warming up the muscles around the shoulders and increases blood flow to these areas.

Drive 2 Arm across chest stretch The arm across chest stretch targets the deltoid muscles, which play a key role in shoulder movement. To do this stretch, bring one arm across your chest at shoulder height. Use your opposite hand to gently press on your elbow or upper arm to deepen the stretch. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms. This stretch helps improve flexibility and reduces tension in the shoulders.

Drive 3 Wall angels Wall angels are great for improving posture and strengthening shoulder muscles. Stand with your back to a wall, feet slightly away from it, keeping the lower back in contact with the wall throughout. Raise both arms so they form a 'W' shape against the wall with elbows bent at ninety degrees. Slowly slide them upward into a 'Y' shape while maintaining contact with the wall before returning to start position.

Drive 4 External rotation with resistance band External rotation with a resistance band strengthens rotator cuff muscles, which are critical for stabilizing your shoulder. Tie one end of the band to a door handle and hold the other with your hand, elbow at ninety degrees. Rotate your arm outward, keeping your upper arm close to your torso. Repeat 12 to 15 times on each side, ensuring controlled movements to maximize effectiveness and minimize injury risks.