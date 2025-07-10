Long sitting hours? Try these desk exercises 

The remote work culture has resulted in longer desk hours, leaving us feeling stiff and uncomfortable. Quick desk stretches can enhance flexibility and ease tension. These exercises are simple to incorporate into your workday, providing relief without consuming much time or space. Here are some effective stretches for remote workers.

Neck relief Neck stretch for tension relief Sitting for long hours usually results in neck tension. To relieve it, sit up straight and gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold it for about 15 seconds before switching the sides. This stretch can help in reducing stiffness and improving neck flexibility.

Shoulder ease Shoulder rolls to ease stress Shoulder rolls are an effective way to relieve the stress accumulated from sitting hunched over a computer. Sit upright, lift your shoulders towards your ears, then roll them back and down in a circular motion. Repeat this movement 10 times in each direction. This exercise promotes better posture and reduces shoulder tension.

Torso twist Seated torso twist for flexibility A seated torso twist enhances spinal mobility while sitting at your desk. Sit with feet flat on the floor, place one hand on the back of your chair and gently twist your torso towards that side while keeping hips facing forward. Hold for 15 seconds before repeating on the other side. This stretch aids in maintaining spinal health.

Wrist care Wrist stretch to prevent strain Frequent typing can cause wrist strain over time. To counter this, extend one arm forward with palm facing up, and use the opposite hand to gently pull back on fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm's underside. Hold for 15 seconds before switching hands. Regular wrist stretches help prevent repetitive strain injuries.