Long sitting hours? Try these desk exercises
What's the story
The remote work culture has resulted in longer desk hours, leaving us feeling stiff and uncomfortable. Quick desk stretches can enhance flexibility and ease tension. These exercises are simple to incorporate into your workday, providing relief without consuming much time or space. Here are some effective stretches for remote workers.
Neck relief
Neck stretch for tension relief
Sitting for long hours usually results in neck tension. To relieve it, sit up straight and gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold it for about 15 seconds before switching the sides. This stretch can help in reducing stiffness and improving neck flexibility.
Shoulder ease
Shoulder rolls to ease stress
Shoulder rolls are an effective way to relieve the stress accumulated from sitting hunched over a computer. Sit upright, lift your shoulders towards your ears, then roll them back and down in a circular motion. Repeat this movement 10 times in each direction. This exercise promotes better posture and reduces shoulder tension.
Torso twist
Seated torso twist for flexibility
A seated torso twist enhances spinal mobility while sitting at your desk. Sit with feet flat on the floor, place one hand on the back of your chair and gently twist your torso towards that side while keeping hips facing forward. Hold for 15 seconds before repeating on the other side. This stretch aids in maintaining spinal health.
Wrist care
Wrist stretch to prevent strain
Frequent typing can cause wrist strain over time. To counter this, extend one arm forward with palm facing up, and use the opposite hand to gently pull back on fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm's underside. Hold for 15 seconds before switching hands. Regular wrist stretches help prevent repetitive strain injuries.
Leg movement
Leg extensions for circulation boost
Leg extensions are great for increasing circulation during long sitting hours at workstations or desks without getting up completely from chairs themselves. Just extend one leg out straight under the table surface level height, hold briefly then switch legs after some repetitions per limb pairings involved here too.