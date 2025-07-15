Strengthen your torso with these exercises

Improving your torso's rotational flexibility can enhance your overall physical performance and reduce the risk of injury. This flexibility is crucial for activities that require twisting motions, such as golf, tennis, and even daily tasks like reaching or bending. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can help increase this range of motion effectively. Here are five exercises designed to improve the rotational flexibility of your torso.

Core rotation Seated Russian twists Seated Russian twists are an effective exercise to improve rotational flexibility in your torso. For this, sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean back a little while keeping your back straight. Hold a weight or a ball with both your hands and twist your torso to one side and then the other side. This will work your oblique muscles and improve your rotation.

Dynamic movement Standing trunk rotations Standing trunk rotations are simple yet effective for increasing rotational range of motion. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms extended in front at shoulder height. Rotate your upper body to one side (keeping hips facing forward), then return to center before rotating to the opposite side. This dynamic movement helps loosen tight muscles around the spine.

Flexibility enhancement Windmill stretch The windmill stretch hits all muscles responsible for rotation, including those in the shoulders and hips. Stand with feet wide apart and arms extended sideways at shoulder height. Bend forward at the waist reaching one hand towards the opposite foot, allowing a gentle twist through the torso, before returning upright and switching sides.

Spinal mobility Thread-the-needle pose Thread-the-needle pose is a yoga-inspired stretch that opens up your spine by gently twisting it from side to side. It also opens up your shoulders and upper back muscles at the same time. Kneel on all fours, slide one arm underneath the other till you feel a comfortable stretch across the upper back area, hold briefly before repeating the same in the other direction.