Leg day: Don't skip these ankle exercises

Ankle strength and stability are essential for maintaining balance, preventing injuries, and enhancing overall mobility. Be it an athlete or a person who loves to walk every day, strong ankles can make all the difference in your performance and sprains' risk. Including certain exercises in your routine can help develop these two qualities. Here are five effective exercises to boost ankle strength and stability.

Drive 1 Calf raises for ankle power Calf raises are a simple but effective exercise for strengthening the muscles around the ankle. Simply stand with your feet hip-width apart, slowly rise onto your toes, hold for a moment, then lower back down. Not only does this movement target the calf muscles, but it also helps improve balance. Three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions can gradually increase ankle strength over time.

Drive 2 Ankle circles for flexibility Ankle circles improve flexibility and range of motion in the joint. Sit comfortably with one leg extended, rotate your foot in a circular motion clockwise 10 times, then switch to counterclockwise. This exercise helps loosen tight muscles around the ankle while promoting better circulation. Regular practice can lead to improved joint mobility.

Drive 3 Resistance band exercises Using resistance bands is a great way to intensify ankle workouts. Tie one end of a band to a sturdy object and loop its other end around your foot. Push against the resistance of the band by moving your foot away from you in various directions—upward, downward, inward, and outward—to target different muscle groups surrounding the ankle.