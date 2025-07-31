Goodbye love handles: Sculpt your sides with these exercises

Toning oblique muscles can amplify core strength and elevate overall fitness. These muscles, situated on the sides of your abdomen, are instrumental in keeping your body stable during different movements. By including targeted exercises in your regimen, you can achieve well-defined obliques in no time. Here are five exercises that specifically target these muscles to strengthen and tone them quickly.

Twist moves Russian twists for core engagement Russian twists are great to engage the oblique muscles. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean back a little while keeping your spine straight. Hold a weight or medicine ball with both hands and twist your torso to one side, and then to the other. The obliques are targeted through rotational movement, which helps in building muscle definition.

Side balance Side planks for stability Side planks are great for improving stability and working the obliques. Lie on one side with legs extended and stack them on top of each other. Rest yourself on one elbow, making sure that it's directly beneath your shoulder. Raise hips from the ground to create a straight line from head to feet. Maintain the position while engaging core muscles, concentrating on balance.

Pedal crunches Bicycle crunches for dynamic movement Bicycle crunches add a dynamic movement that perfectly works on oblique muscles as well as other core regions. Lie flat on your back with hands behind your head and lift your legs off the ground at a ninety-degree angle. Bring one knee towards chest while twisting opposite elbow towards it, alternating sides in a pedaling motion.

Chop action Woodchoppers for rotational strength Woodchoppers are great for working obliques and upper body with a rotational motion. Starting above shoulder height, swing a weight diagonally downwards past your opposite hip. Alternate sides with each set, while maintaining form for best results. This exercise, when done regularly, strengthens and tones obliques efficiently.