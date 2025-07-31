Goodbye love handles: Sculpt your sides with these exercises
What's the story
Toning oblique muscles can amplify core strength and elevate overall fitness. These muscles, situated on the sides of your abdomen, are instrumental in keeping your body stable during different movements. By including targeted exercises in your regimen, you can achieve well-defined obliques in no time. Here are five exercises that specifically target these muscles to strengthen and tone them quickly.
Twist moves
Russian twists for core engagement
Russian twists are great to engage the oblique muscles. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean back a little while keeping your spine straight. Hold a weight or medicine ball with both hands and twist your torso to one side, and then to the other. The obliques are targeted through rotational movement, which helps in building muscle definition.
Side balance
Side planks for stability
Side planks are great for improving stability and working the obliques. Lie on one side with legs extended and stack them on top of each other. Rest yourself on one elbow, making sure that it's directly beneath your shoulder. Raise hips from the ground to create a straight line from head to feet. Maintain the position while engaging core muscles, concentrating on balance.
Pedal crunches
Bicycle crunches for dynamic movement
Bicycle crunches add a dynamic movement that perfectly works on oblique muscles as well as other core regions. Lie flat on your back with hands behind your head and lift your legs off the ground at a ninety-degree angle. Bring one knee towards chest while twisting opposite elbow towards it, alternating sides in a pedaling motion.
Chop action
Woodchoppers for rotational strength
Woodchoppers are great for working obliques and upper body with a rotational motion. Starting above shoulder height, swing a weight diagonally downwards past your opposite hip. Alternate sides with each set, while maintaining form for best results. This exercise, when done regularly, strengthens and tones obliques efficiently.
Vertical crunch
Standing oblique crunches for flexibility
Standing oblique crunches improve flexibility and muscle tone with side bends. Reaching down to the ankle and back to an upright position completes one cycle. Repeat multiple cycles one after the other, keeping the pace steady and posture right to avoid strain. Doing these regularly, customized to your needs and goals, will ensure effective toning of the obliques without injury.