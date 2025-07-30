5 simple eye exercises to improve your vision

In today's digital age, most of us suffer from eye strain due to excessive screen time. Including simple eye exercises in your daily routine can help improve vision and lessen discomfort. The exercises are easy to perform and can be done almost anywhere, making them a convenient solution to keep our eyes healthy. Here are five effective exercises to reduce eye strain and improve visual clarity.

Quick breaks The 20-20-20 rule The 20-20-20 rule makes an excellent way to reduce eye strain for regular screen users. To follow, every 20 minutes, stop looking at your screen and focus on an object placed 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This habit helps in relaxing the eye muscles, greatly reducing the fatigue caused by long hours of screen time. Thus, encouraging healthier vision habits.

Relaxation method Palming technique Palming is a great exercise to soothe tired eyes. Start by rubbing your hands until they become warm. Once warm, cup your hands and gently place it over your closed eyes, without any pressure on the eyeballs. The warmth of your hands helps to relax the eye muscles, relieving you of the day's tension and strain. It's a quick, hassle-free way to relieve discomfort and relax the eye area.

Circular motion Eye rolling exercise Eye rolling is one of the simplest yet effective ways to increase flexibility in the eye muscles. Begin by looking up, and slowly roll your eyes clockwise in a full circle. Repeat this motion five times, before switching sides. This exercise encourages better blood circulation around the eyes.

Near and far focus Focus shifting practice Focus shifting is also a good technique where you alternate between near and far objects to build your focus ability. Hold your thumb at about 10 inches from your face and focus it for 10 seconds before looking at an object at least 10 feet away for another 10 seconds. Repeat this a few times.