What's the story

Leafy greens are a staple in most diets, owing to their nutritional benefits and versatility.

While spinach and kale often steal the show, there are several lesser-known leafy greens that can amp up your meals with their unique flavors and nutrients.

Including these greens in your diet can offer you a bouquet of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote your overall health.

Here are 5 lesser-known leafy greens you must add to your meals.