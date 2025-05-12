What's the story

Lois Lowry's The Giver is a thought-provoking read that takes us deep into the intricacies of a so-called utopian society.

However, as we follow the protagonist Jonas on his journey, we are also handed some valuable life lessons that linger long after we have turned the last page.

These lessons question our perceptions and make us think about what it means to be human.

Here are five things we learned from this powerful narrative.