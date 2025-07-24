5 yoga poses to improve flexibility
What's the story
We all know how yoga helps mind and body. However, for beginners, commencing with simple yoga moves can be the best way to improve wellness, without getting intimidated. These basic poses not only improve flexibility, balance, and strength but also help relax and practice mindfulness. Here are five easy yoga moves that beginners can practice to witness a wellness boost.
Stability
Mountain pose: Foundation of stability
Mountain pose is a basic standing posture that builds stability and awareness. Standing tall with feet together, arms at the sides, and shoulders relaxed, one can focus on aligning their body from head to toe. This pose promotes proper posture and breathing techniques, making it a great way to kick start any yoga practice.
Stretching
Downward-facing dog: Stretching the body
Downward-facing dog is a flexible pose that stretches various muscle groups simultaneously. Start on hands and knees, lift the hips toward the ceiling with arms straight and heels pressing toward the ground. This pose lengthens the spine, stretches the hamstrings and calves, and strengthens the arms and shoulders.
Strengthening
Warrior I: Building strength
Warrior I is another potent pose that builds strength in legs, core muscles, and shoulders. Start by stepping one foot forward into a lunge position while raising arms overhead with palms facing each other. This stance will not only make you physically stronger but also boost your confidence by encouraging you to focus on balance.
Flexibility
Cat-cow stretch: Enhancing flexibility
The cat-cow stretch is an ideal move to improve flexibility of the spine while relaxing it through a rhythmic motion between two positions- arching (cow) and rounding (cat). Begin on hands and knees; inhale arching your back (cow), then round it off as you exhale (cat). This soft flow improves spinal mobility over time.
Relaxation
Child's pose: Promoting relaxation
Child's pose gently stretches the hips, thighs, and ankles, calming the mind and body. It involves controlled breathing as the forehead rests on the floor, with arms extended forward or alongside the torso. This pose promotes relaxation and well-being through regular practice, catering to beginners seeking a holistic health approach.