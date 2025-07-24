5 yoga poses to improve flexibility 

We all know how yoga helps mind and body. However, for beginners, commencing with simple yoga moves can be the best way to improve wellness, without getting intimidated. These basic poses not only improve flexibility, balance, and strength but also help relax and practice mindfulness. Here are five easy yoga moves that beginners can practice to witness a wellness boost.

Stability Mountain pose: Foundation of stability Mountain pose is a basic standing posture that builds stability and awareness. Standing tall with feet together, arms at the sides, and shoulders relaxed, one can focus on aligning their body from head to toe. This pose promotes proper posture and breathing techniques, making it a great way to kick start any yoga practice.

Stretching Downward-facing dog: Stretching the body Downward-facing dog is a flexible pose that stretches various muscle groups simultaneously. Start on hands and knees, lift the hips toward the ceiling with arms straight and heels pressing toward the ground. This pose lengthens the spine, stretches the hamstrings and calves, and strengthens the arms and shoulders.

Strengthening Warrior I: Building strength Warrior I is another potent pose that builds strength in legs, core muscles, and shoulders. Start by stepping one foot forward into a lunge position while raising arms overhead with palms facing each other. This stance will not only make you physically stronger but also boost your confidence by encouraging you to focus on balance.

Flexibility Cat-cow stretch: Enhancing flexibility The cat-cow stretch is an ideal move to improve flexibility of the spine while relaxing it through a rhythmic motion between two positions- arching (cow) and rounding (cat). Begin on hands and knees; inhale arching your back (cow), then round it off as you exhale (cat). This soft flow improves spinal mobility over time.