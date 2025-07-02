This is how you can use kohlrabi in your meals

Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is often ignored in everyday cooking. However, with its crisp texture and mild flavor, it can be a delightful addition to various dishes. Here are five unique ways to incorporate kohlrabi into your meals and enhance both taste and nutrition. From salads to stir-fries, kohlrabi's adaptability makes it an excellent choice for those looking to diversify their culinary repertoire.

Fresh addition Kohlrabi slaw for crunchy salads Kohlrabi slaw is a refreshing way to add crunch to your salads. Shred kohlrabi and mix it with carrots and cabbage, and you get a colorful base for any salad. Toss with lemon juice or vinegar for added zing. You can serve this slaw as a side dish or use it as a topping for sandwiches and wraps, adding an extra layer of texture without dominating other flavors.

Oven delight Roasted kohlrabi as a side dish Roasting kohlrabi brings out its natural sweetness while it retains its firm texture. Cut the vegetable into cubes, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roast until golden brown. This simple preparation method enhances the flavor profile of kohlrabi, pairing well with grains or legumes. It's an easy way to introduce this nutritious vegetable into your meal rotation.

Quick sauté Stir-fried kohlrabi in Asian dishes Incorporating kohlrabi into stir-fries adds both crunch and nutrition. Slice the vegetable thinly and saute it with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and other vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli. The quick cooking time preserves its crispness while letting it absorb the flavors of the dish. This method is perfect for busy weeknights when you need a fast yet satisfying meal option.

Low-carb swap Kohlrabi noodles as pasta alternative For anyone looking for low-carb alternatives for traditional pasta, kohlrabi noodles make for an amazing option. Simply use a spiralizer or a julienne peeler to make noodle-like strands from raw kohlrabi bulbs. Boil these noodles for a minute or two before tossing them with your favorite sauce or making cold noodle salads to get added freshness without giving up on flavor.