Pumpkin v/s eggplant: Comparing their nutrition

Pumpkin and eggplant are two of the most popular vegetables that go into a number of dishes. They both have distinct nutritional profiles, which makes them a great addition to a healthy diet. In this article, we explore the nutrition of pumpkin and eggplant, comparing their advantages and differences. Knowing the difference, you can decide what to add to your meals.

Vitamins Vitamin content comparison Pumpkin is loaded with vitamin A, offering more than 200% of the daily recommended intake in just a cup. The high vitamin A content promotes vision health and boosts the immune system. On the other hand, eggplant has a small amount of vitamins (vitamin C, K) but not much vitamin A. However, its antioxidant properties promote overall health by fighting oxidative stress.

Fiber Fiber benefits Both pumpkin and eggplant provide fiber to your diet, which helps in digestion and ensures you feel full. Pumpkin provides about 3 grams of fiber per cup, which supports digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check. Eggplant gives about 2 grams of fiber per cup but is also recognized for its ability to soak up flavors while cooking, making it a great ingredient in many dishes.

Calories Caloric differences When it comes to calories, pumpkin has only around 30 calories per cup. This makes it a perfect candidate for those wanting to stay within their calories while still enjoying delicious meals. Eggplant has a few more calories (around 35 per cup) but is still low-calorie enough for most diets.