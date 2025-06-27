Pumpkin v/s eggplant: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Pumpkin and eggplant are two of the most popular vegetables that go into a number of dishes. They both have distinct nutritional profiles, which makes them a great addition to a healthy diet. In this article, we explore the nutrition of pumpkin and eggplant, comparing their advantages and differences. Knowing the difference, you can decide what to add to your meals.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Pumpkin is loaded with vitamin A, offering more than 200% of the daily recommended intake in just a cup. The high vitamin A content promotes vision health and boosts the immune system. On the other hand, eggplant has a small amount of vitamins (vitamin C, K) but not much vitamin A. However, its antioxidant properties promote overall health by fighting oxidative stress.
Fiber
Fiber benefits
Both pumpkin and eggplant provide fiber to your diet, which helps in digestion and ensures you feel full. Pumpkin provides about 3 grams of fiber per cup, which supports digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check. Eggplant gives about 2 grams of fiber per cup but is also recognized for its ability to soak up flavors while cooking, making it a great ingredient in many dishes.
Calories
Caloric differences
When it comes to calories, pumpkin has only around 30 calories per cup. This makes it a perfect candidate for those wanting to stay within their calories while still enjoying delicious meals. Eggplant has a few more calories (around 35 per cup) but is still low-calorie enough for most diets.
Minerals
Mineral content insights
Pumpkin provides important minerals such as potassium and magnesium that contribute to heart health and muscle function. It provides approximately 10% of the daily recommended intake for potassium per serving. Eggplant also offers comparatively lesser amounts of minerals but it is a rich source of manganese, which aids in bone development and metabolism regulation.