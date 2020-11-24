Lungs are undoubtedly one of the most important organs in the human body. Healthier lungs mean easier breathing, and a relaxed life. This is why it is a good idea to practise yoga. Since most yoga poses are centered around the breathing process, regular practice of yoga can strengthen your lungs. Here are some asanas to follow for healthy lungs.

#1 Nadi Shodhan Pranayama, or the alternate nostril breathing

Sit comfortably with your left hand on the left knee. Use your thumb to close the right nostril, and inhale through the left nostril. Then, press the left nostril with the ring finger, remove the thumb, and breathe out from the right nostril. Post that, breathe in from the right nostril and exhale from the left. Repeat the process.

#2 Trikonasana, or the triangle pose

Stand straight with your legs wide apart. Turn your right feet out 90 degrees, and left feet about 15 degrees inwards. Inhale and raise your arms sideways, parallel to the floor with palms facing down. Exhale and bend downwards with your right hand touching the back of your foot and left arm extended upwards, so that both the hands fall in a straight line.

#3 Ardha Matsyendrasana, or the half fish pose

Sit and bend both your legs. Place your right leg down so the heel touches your left hip and bring your left leg over the right knee. Keep your left hand behind you and stretch the right hand up. Bring it down and push back your upright knee to hold the left foot. Turn head backwards and look over your shoulder.

#4 Naukasana, or the boat pose

Lie down on your back. Keep your hands by your side and your legs straight. Post that, take a deep breath and raise your head, chest, hands, and legs together, till your body forms a V shape. Try to remain steady in this position and hold your breath. Count to five mentally. Then, return to the starting position, breathe out, and relax.

#5 Bhujangasana, or the cobra pose