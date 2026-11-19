Is your computer slow? Clear its cache with these methods
What's the story
If your computer is running slowly, clearing the cache can be a quick fix. The cache stores temporary files to load apps and websites faster, but over time, it can get overloaded and slow down your system. By clearing the cache, you can free up space and improve performance. Here are five easy ways to clear the cache on a slow computer.
Disk Cleanup
Use the Disk Cleanup tool
Windows also has a built-in tool called Disk Cleanup that helps you remove unnecessary files from your system.
Just search for Disk Cleanup in the Start menu, and select the drive you want to clean up.
The tool will scan your drive and show you a list of files that you can delete, including temporary files and system cache.
Select what you want to delete, and click OK.
Browser cache
Clear browser cache
Web browsers store data from websites in their cache to load them faster on subsequent visits. However, an overloaded browser cache can affect performance.
To clear it, open your browser settings and look for privacy or history options. From there, you can clear browsing data, including cached images and files.
This will not only free up space but also fix any loading issues with websites.
Command Prompt
Use Command Prompt commands
For advanced users, Command Prompt offers another way to clear system caches.
Open Command Prompt as an administrator and type commands like ipconfig/flushdns or netsh winsock reset.
These commands help clear the DNS resolver cache and reset network settings, respectively, which can improve network-related performance issues.
Restore points
Clear system restore points
System restore points are created automatically by Windows updates or software installations, but they can take up a lot of space over time.
To manage them, go to Control Panel, System, and System Protection, select your drive, and click Configure.
From here, you can delete old restore points or adjust how much space is used for future ones.
Cleaning software
Use third-party cleaning software
Third-party cleaning software can also automate the process of clearing various types of caches on your computer.
These programs scan for unnecessary files across different areas of your system, including browser data, application logs, and so on, providing a comprehensive cleanup solution with just a few clicks.
However, make sure to download such software from reputable sources to avoid malware risks.