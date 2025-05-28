Your 7-day itinerary to France
What's the story
France's countryside ensures a perfect escape from the rushed city life, with its beautiful villages and green landscapes.
A week-long exploration of these rustic places gives a chance to get a glimpse of the country's rich history, culture and natural beauty.
From charming cobblestone streets to lively local markets, each village has its own charm to offer to the visitors.
This trip through France's heartland guarantees an authentic taste of traditional French life.
Alsace Vineyards
Discovering Alsace's vineyards
Alsace is famous for its beautiful vineyards and cute half-timbered houses.
One can explore Alsace by following the famous wine route, which spreads over 170 km.
The route takes you through many beautiful villages where you can taste local products and enjoy breathtaking views of the rolling hills.
The region is also known for its unique French and German mix, seen in architecture and food.
Provence lavender
Exploring Provence's lavender fields
Provence is well-known for its scented lavender fields, which bloom from June to August.
These fields spread a sea of purple across the land, making it a photographer's and nature lover's dream.
One can also visit small villages that lie in between these fields such as Gordes or Roussillon, which provide stunning views and quaint local shops selling lavender products.
The region also has a rich history with Roman ruins dotting it.
Brittany coastline
Experiencing Brittany's coastal villages
Brittany provides rugged coastlines sprinkled with picturesque fishing hamlets like Saint-Malo or Dinan.
The towns are famous for their medieval architecture and lively maritime culture.
Tourists can walk along cobblestone streets lined with cafes serving fresh pastries or take boat rides to nearby islands like Ile-de-Brehat for further exploration.
Dordogne villages
Immersing in Dordogne's medieval charm
Dordogne is famous for its well-preserved medieval towns, such as Sarlat-la-Caneda and Beynac-et-Cazenac, which are located along riverbanks in lush green surroundings.
These places are perfect for long, leisurely walks, where you can admire centuries-old castles.
This region offers a deep dive into a rustic lifestyle, giving you a unique glimpse of France's historical richness and traditional living, away from the urban hustle.