May 28, 202510:48 am

What's the story

France's countryside ensures a perfect escape from the rushed city life, with its beautiful villages and green landscapes.

A week-long exploration of these rustic places gives a chance to get a glimpse of the country's rich history, culture and natural beauty.

From charming cobblestone streets to lively local markets, each village has its own charm to offer to the visitors.

This trip through France's heartland guarantees an authentic taste of traditional French life.