Try this French ratatouille stuffed zucchini recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:52 am Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Ratatouille stuffed zucchini is a delightful vegetarian dish that blends Provencal cuisine with a modern twist. Originating from France, ratatouille is a traditional vegetable stew emphasizing the simplicity and freshness of its ingredients. Incorporating it into zucchini boats offers a creative, nutritious way to enjoy classic flavors. Let's start cooking and bring a piece of French culinary art to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need four medium zucchinis, one small eggplant, a bell pepper of any color, two tomatoes, one onion, two cloves of garlic, a handful of fresh basil leaves, three tablespoons of olive oil, and salt and black pepper to taste. Also, have half a cup of shredded mozzarella cheese ready. These ingredients come together for a flavorful and wholesome meal.

Step 1

Prepare the zucchini boats

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Halve the zucchinis lengthwise and use a spoon to remove the seeds, forming boats. Lightly brush each with one tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange them on a baking sheet, cut-side up, and bake for about 20 minutes, until tender yet still firm.

Step 2

Cook the ratatouille filling

While the zucchinis bake, dice the eggplant, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Mince the garlic. In a pan over medium heat, heat two tablespoons of olive oil. Add onion and garlic, sauteing until soft. Mix in the diced vegetables and chopped basil, seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook for about 15 minutes until softened but not mushy, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Stuffing and baking

Once the zucchinis have cooled slightly after baking and the ratatouille is cooked, it's time to assemble. Spoon a generous amount of ratatouille into each zucchini boat. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese on top, adding a flavorful layer that complements the vegetables' natural tastes. This combination enhances the dish, marrying the textures and flavors for a delightful culinary experience.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Place the stuffed zucchinis under the broiler until the cheese melts, about three minutes. Watch closely to avoid burning. Garnish with fresh basil and serve warm as a main or side dish with grains or salads. This French ratatouille-stuffed zucchini combines wholesome ingredients elegantly, ideal for impressing guests or enjoying a nutritious French-inspired meal at home.