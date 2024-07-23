In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorsome Lebanese lentil mujadara by first simmering lentils until tender, then cooking long-grain rice with cumin and coriander.

Recipe-o'-clock: Cook Lebanese lentil mujadara for a flavorsome day

01:17 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Lebanese lentil mujadara is a flavorful dish from the Middle East, blending lentils, rice and caramelized onions into a hearty vegetarian meal. Packed with protein and fiber, it embodies a rich cultural heritage as a staple in Lebanese cuisine for centuries. Serving as traditional comfort food, it's ideal for those eager to explore international flavors. Let's get cooking.

To prepare this dish, you will need one cup of brown or green lentils, one cup of long-grain rice (preferably Basmati), three large onions thinly sliced, four tablespoons of olive oil, two teaspoons of cumin powder, one teaspoon of coriander powder, salt to taste, and four cups of water. Optional garnishes include fresh parsley or lemon wedges.

Preparing the lentils

Start by rinsing the lentils under cold water until the water runs clear. In a medium-sized pot, bring four cups of water to a boil and add the lentils. Reduce the heat to low and let them simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes or until they are tender but not mushy. Drain any excess water and set aside.

Cooking rice and spices

In a separate pot, warm two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the rice, cumin, and coriander powders, stirring until the rice is well-coated with the spices and oil. Pour in two cups of water and season with salt to your liking. Once boiling, lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 18 minutes or until the water is fully absorbed.

Caramelizing onions

While the rice simmers, heat the remaining olive oil in a large skillet over a medium-high setting. Add the thinly sliced onions and a small pinch of salt. Stir them occasionally. The goal is to cook them until they achieve a deep golden brown color, a process that may take approximately 15 minutes, depending on the intensity of your stove's heat.

Combining everything together

Once both lentils and rice are cooked thoroughly, combine them in either pot used earlier for cooking them separately; mix gently without breaking grains too much. Spread caramelized onions on top before serving. For an added touch, garnish with chopped parsley or squeeze some lemon juice over each serving. Enjoy your homemade Lebanese lentil mujadara hot or at room temperature!