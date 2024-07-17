In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Greek baklava that's sure to wow your guests!

Start by layering buttered filo dough and a pistachio-cinnamon mix in a pan, then bake until golden.

While it's in the oven, simmer a sweet syrup of sugar, honey, and lemon juice, and pour over the hot baklava.

Let it soak and sit to meld the flavors for a truly unforgettable dessert. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Impress your guests with Greek baklava with pistachio recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:01 pm Jul 17, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Greek baklava is a rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey. It is a celebrated dish in many cultures, particularly in Greece and the Middle East, where it has been savored for centuries. This vegetarian and eggless version focuses on pistachios, offering a delightful crunch and flavor. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delicious Greek baklava, you will need one package of filo dough (thawed), two cups of finely chopped pistachios, one cup of melted butter, and one teaspoon of ground cinnamon. For the syrup, arrange for one cup of water, one cup of sugar, half a cup of honey, and two tablespoons lemon juice. Ensure all ingredients are at room temperature to facilitate easy handling.

Step 1

Preparing the filo layers

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Lightly grease a nine-by-13 inch baking pan with melted butter. Unroll filo dough, cutting it to fit the pan if necessary. Keep the sheets under a damp towel to prevent drying. Place two sheets in the pan, brushing each with butter. Repeat this process until you have created eight layers.

Step 2

Adding pistachio filling

Mix two cups of finely chopped pistachios with one teaspoon of ground cinnamon for the filling. Sprinkle this mixture over the top filo layer in the pan. Then, layer two more filo sheets on top, brushing each with butter, and sprinkle more pistachio mixture. Continue this process, adding layers and sprinkling until all but two sheets are used.

Step 3

Final layers and baking

Place the last two filo sheets on top, brushing each generously with melted butter for a rich finish. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut the pastry into diamond or square shapes, ensuring cuts go through to the bottom layer for even baking. Bake in the preheated oven for about 50 minutes, or until it turns golden brown, ensuring a perfectly cooked baklava.

Step 4

Preparing syrup

While baklava bakes, combine one cup each of water and sugar, one-half cup honey, and two tablespoons lemon juice in a saucepan. Heat to boil, then simmer for 20 minutes until syrup thickens. Pour the cooled syrup over the hot baklava, allowing it to soak through. Let it sit for hours or overnight, letting flavors meld for an unforgettable dessert.