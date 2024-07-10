In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delicious Italian caponata flatbread pizza with eggplant, tomatoes, capers, olives, and mozzarella.

What's the story The Italian caponata flatbread pizza is a delightful fusion of traditional Sicilian caponata and the universally loved pizza, sans meat and eggs. Originating from Italy, caponata is a sweet and sour eggplant dish that pairs wonderfully with the crispy canvas of flatbread. This vegetarian and eggless rendition makes for an inclusive meal that everyone can enjoy. Let's get cooking.

For this culinary journey, gather one large eggplant, two tablespoons olive oil, one finely chopped red onion, three minced garlic cloves, two diced tomatoes, a quarter cup each of drained capers and sliced olives, two tablespoons balsamic vinegar, one teaspoon optional sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Also needed are four medium flatbreads and one cup shredded mozzarella cheese.

Prepare the caponata topping

Begin by preparing the caponata topping. Dice the eggplant into small cubes and set aside. In a large pan over medium heat, warm up the olive oil before adding the chopped red onion and minced garlic. Saute until they start to soften. Add in the diced eggplant and cook until it begins to turn tender but not mushy—about five minutes.

Add remaining ingredients

To your pan with eggplants, add the diced tomatoes, capers, olives, balsamic vinegar, and sugar if opting to use it. Carefully season with salt and pepper to suit your taste preferences. Allow this mixture to gently simmer over low heat for about 10 minutes or until the ingredients are thoroughly combined into a consistency resembling a thick stew.

Prepare flatbread base

While your caponata gently simmers, start preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celcius). Place flatbreads on baking sheets lined with parchment paper, facilitating easy cleanup. For an extra crispy finish, lightly brush each flatbread with olive oil. This preparation ensures your flatbreads are ready for the final assembly and baking, achieving the perfect texture and flavor.

Assemble and bake

Once both the caponata topping and your flatbreads are ready, it's assembly time. Spread a uniform layer of the thickened caponata mixture over each flatbread, leaving a slight border around the edges to form crusts. Generously top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Finally, bake by sliding them into your preheated oven, ensuring a delightful fusion of flavors and textures in every bite.