In brief Simplifying... In brief Harar Jugol, Ethiopia, is a city steeped in history and culture, with its labyrinthine streets, traditional homes, and historic gates.

Visitors can immerse themselves in local culture, explore the vibrant Asmaaddin Bari market, and witness the unique hyena feeding tradition.

This city offers a rich blend of history, culture, shopping, and wildlife, making it a must-visit destination. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all travel freaks!

Harar Jugol, Ethiopia: A city of history and culture

By Anujj Trehaan 03:12 pm Jul 10, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Harar Jugol, the ancient walled city in eastern Ethiopia, is a hidden gem waiting to be explored. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, it boasts a rich history dating back to the seventh century. With its unique blend of Islamic and African traditions, narrow alleyways, and over 82 mosques, Harar offers a journey back in time for those eager to discover its secrets.

Exploration

Wander through the walled city

Harar Jugol's charm is within its historic walls. Spend a day wandering the labyrinthine streets, where each turn reveals beautifully decorated doors of traditional homes. The city's layout encourages aimless wandering, letting visitors soak up the atmosphere at their pace. Don't miss the five main gates that historically served as entry points into this fortified city.

Culture

Experience traditional Harari homes

Visiting one of Harar's traditional homes is a must-do for anyone wanting to immerse themselves in local culture. These homes are known for their distinctive interior design featuring colorful walls and intricate baskets. Many families open their doors to visitors, offering a glimpse into their daily lives and traditions. It's an intimate experience that provides insight into the harmonious community life of Harar.

Shopping

Market adventures at Asmaaddin Bari

No visit to Harar Jugol is complete without exploring Asmaaddin Bari, also known as the New Market. This bustling marketplace is where locals come together, selling everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts. It's an excellent place for travelers to interact with residents and purchase souvenirs such as traditional clothing or handwoven baskets directly from artisans.

Wildlife

Hyena feeding tradition

An unusual yet fascinating aspect of Harar is its nightly hyena feeding tradition outside the city walls. For decades, "hyena men" have been feeding wild hyenas by hand or mouth in what has become a unique coexistence between humans and these often misunderstood creatures. Observing this ritual offers an extraordinary wildlife encounter that highlights the locals' respect for nature.