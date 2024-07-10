In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a hearty Brazilian black bean stew in four easy steps.

Let it simmer to meld the flavors, and voila, a vibrant taste of Brazil in a bowl!

What's the story Originating from Brazil, the black bean stew, known as Feijoada, is traditionally a mix of black beans and meats. Our vegetarian version omits eggs, making it suitable for various diets. This protein-rich dish captures the essence of Brazil's vibrant culinary culture. Let's embark on cooking this inclusive and flavorful stew, offering a taste of Brazil to your table without needing meat, alcohol, or eggs.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the vegetarian Brazilian black bean stew, gather two cups dried black beans (soaked overnight), one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, two diced large tomatoes, one diced red bell pepper, one teaspoon ground cumin, one teaspoon paprika, salt and black pepper to taste, four cups vegetable broth, and two tablespoons olive oil. Garnish with chopped cilantro or parsley.

Step 1

Preparing the beans

Begin by rinsing the soaked black beans under cold water until the water runs clear. In a large pot, add the beans and cover them with fresh water by about two inches. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to a simmer. Let them cook until tender, which should take about an hour. Once cooked, drain any excess water and set aside.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

While the beans are cooking, heat olive oil in another large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions and minced garlic to the pot and saute until they become soft and translucent—about five minutes. Then add diced tomatoes and red bell pepper along with ground cumin and paprika. Cook for another five minutes until vegetables are soft.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Add the cooked black beans to the pot with sauteed onions, garlic, tomatoes, and red bell pepper. Pour in four cups of vegetable broth to cover all ingredients; adjust for a thicker or thinner stew as desired. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, then stir thoroughly to ensure all flavors are well combined and distributed evenly.

Step 4

Simmering the stew

Bring the combined ingredients to a boil, then reduce the heat for a simmer. Allow the stew to cook uncovered for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. This step is essential as it thickens the stew slightly and melds the flavors together, creating a richly seasoned dish. This careful simmering ensures that each spoonful is bursting with the vibrant tastes of Brazil.