By Anujj Trehaan 03:55 pm Jul 17, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Panzanella is a traditional Italian salad from Tuscany, originally made to use stale bread with fresh vegetables. This dish has evolved, embracing vegan versions that exclude animal products. Perfect for summer or as a refreshing side, it's easy to prepare and bursting with flavor. This vegan panzanella salad offers a delightful blend of simplicity and taste. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vibrant salad, you will need one large loaf of day-old sourdough bread (cut into cubes), two ripe tomatoes (chopped), one cucumber (sliced), half a red onion (thinly sliced), one red bell pepper (chopped), a handful of fresh basil leaves (torn), three tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the bread cubes

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread the sourdough bread cubes on a baking sheet in an even layer. Drizzle with one tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt. Toss to coat evenly then bake in the preheated oven for about 10-15 minutes or until the bread cubes are crispy and golden brown. Remove from the oven and let them cool.

Step 2

Combine the vegetables

In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped tomatoes, sliced cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, chopped red bell pepper, and torn basil leaves. Add salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. This combination of fresh vegetables will form the base of your panzanella salad providing not only vibrant colors but also various textures and flavors.

Step 3

Dressing and mixing

In a small bowl, whisk two tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil with one tablespoon of balsamic vinegar until well combined. Pour this dressing over the vegetable mix in the large bowl. Then, add the cooled bread cubes, tossing everything gently yet thoroughly to ensure each piece is evenly coated with the dressing. This ensures perfect flavor distribution.

Step 4

Let it marinate

Allow the salad to rest for about 30 minutes before serving. This time lets the bread absorb the flavors from the vegetables and dressing, ensuring each bite is a perfect balance of softness and crunch. Preparing this Italian vegan panzanella salad is straightforward, offering a mix of textures and tastes that enhance any meal without sacrificing health or flavor preferences.