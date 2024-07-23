In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful Indian vegan malai kofta with this simple recipe.

12:05 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Malai kofta, originating from the Indian subcontinent, is known for its creamy texture. This vegetarian dish combines deep-fried vegetable balls with a smooth, spiced gravy. Traditionally enjoyed during special occasions, it has gained worldwide popularity for its taste. Exploring this eggless version suitable for vegans, let's bring a piece of Indian culinary heritage to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the koftas, arrange for two large potatoes (boiled, mashed), one cup grated vegan paneer, 1/4 cup chopped cashews, two tablespoons raisins, salt, 1/2 teaspoon garam masala, and frying oil. For the gravy, gather three pureed tomatoes, one chopped onion, one teaspoon ginger-garlic paste, two tablespoons cashew paste, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, one teaspoon coriander powder, 1/2 teaspoon garam masala, salt, and two tablespoons cooking oil.

Step 1

Prepare the kofta mixture

In a large bowl, combine boiled, mashed potatoes with grated paneer or a vegan cheese substitute. Add finely chopped cashews and raisins, seasoning with salt and garam masala. Mix well until the mixture is smooth and can be shaped into balls easily. This forms the base for the koftas, ready for frying to achieve a golden perfection.

Step 2

Shape and fry koftas

Take small portions of the mixture in your hands and roll them into lemon-sized balls. Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Once hot enough for frying, gently drop the kofta balls into the oil. Fry them until they turn golden brown on all sides. Remove from oil and place on paper towels to drain excess oil.

Step 3

Prepare the gravy

Heat two tablespoons of cooking oil in another pan over medium heat. Add finely chopped onions and saute until they turn translucent. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook for another minute before adding tomato puree along with turmeric powder, corainder powder, garam masala, salt to taste, and cashew paste. Stir well and simmer for 10 minutes until the gravy thickens.

Step 4

Combine koftas with gravy

Once the gravy reaches the desired consistency, gently add the fried koftas into the pan. Cover and simmer on low heat for five minutes, allowing the koftas to absorb the gravy. Serve hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves or vegan cream. This Indian vegan malai kofta pairs perfectly with naan bread or rice, making for a complete and delightful meal.