Whip up a comforting Italian vegan meal with this simple pumpkin ravioli recipe.

Start by making a dough with flour, salt, and water, then create a flavorful filling with pumpkin puree, olive oil, and spices.

Once your ravioli is shaped and cooked, toss it in a savory sage-infused vegan butter sauce for a delicious finish.

Enjoy this warm, homemade dish that's perfect for any season.

01:16 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story Italian vegan pumpkin ravioli combines the rich flavors of Italian cuisine with vegan dietary preferences. Originating from Italy, ravioli are pasta pockets encasing a variety of fillings. This pumpkin version is ideal for autumn or any vegan-friendly gathering. With its roots in Italian tradition and a modern twist, this dish promises to delight. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the pasta dough: Mix two cups of all-purpose flour, one-half teaspoon salt, and three-quarters cup of water. For the filling, combine one cup of pumpkin puree (ensure it's not pie filling), one tablespoon of olive oil, one-quarter teaspoon of nutmeg, salt, and pepper to taste. For the sauce, melt two tablespoons vegan butter, add a small handful of sage leaves, and season with salt to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the pasta dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and salt. Gradually add water and mix until a dough forms. Knead on a floured surface for about 10 minutes until smooth and elastic. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes. This allows gluten to develop, making the dough easier to roll out.

Step 2

Make the pumpkin filling

While the dough rests, start on the filling. Mix pumpkin puree with olive oil, nutmeg, salt and pepper in a bowl until well combined. The mixture should be rich in flavor but not too wet, ensuring it holds its shape inside the pasta. This preparation is crucial for achieving the perfect texture and taste in your ravioli filling.

Step 3

Shape your ravioli

Roll out the rested dough on a floured surface to about an eighth of an inch thick. Using a knife or cookie cutter, cut into squares or circles, depending on your preferred ravioli shape. Spoon small amounts of filling onto half of these shapes. Cover each with another pasta piece, pressing the edges to seal them tightly together.

Step 4

Cook your ravioli

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Gently add the raviolis one at a time, ensuring they don't stick together. Cook for about four minutes or until they float to the surface, showing they're done. Carefully drain the raviolis, avoiding breaking them. This method ensures they are perfectly cooked and ready for serving.

Step 5

Prepare sage butter sauce

While raviolis are cooking, melt vegan butter in a pan over medium heat, adding sage leaves to allow them to infuse their flavor into the butter without burning. Once done, season with a little bit more salt if needed, then pour over cooked and drained raviolis, tossing gently to coat them evenly. Serve immediately and enjoy a warm, comforting meal!