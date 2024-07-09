In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up Korean kimchi pancakes at home with a simple batter of flour, water, chopped kimchi, kimchi juice, green onions, sugar, and salt.

Fry the batter in a well-heated pan until golden brown and crispy, then serve warm with a tangy soy-vinegar-sesame dipping sauce.

Recipe-o'-clock: Cook Korean kimchi pancakes at home

What's the story Korean kimchi pancakes, or kimchijeon, are a celebrated snack or appetizer in Korea. Stemming from Korea's rich culinary tradition, these pancakes blend the tangy, spicy flavors of kimchi into a crispy form, showcasing kimchi's versatility beyond a mere side dish. Ideal for vegetarians seeking an eggless option, this guide will help you craft this savory delight, inviting you to explore its unique taste.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare Korean kimchi pancakes, you will need one cup of all-purpose flour, one-half cup of water, one cup of chopped kimchi (ensure it's vegan), two tablespoons of kimchi juice (for added flavor), two sliced green onions, one teaspoon of sugar (optional), and salt to taste. For frying, have some vegetable oil ready. This combination will yield about four medium-sized pancakes.

Prepare the batter

Begin by blending the all-purpose flour with water in a large bowl to a smooth consistency. Then, incorporate the chopped kimchi, kimchi juice for flavor, sliced green onions, and optional sugar. The sugar counteracts the kimchi's spiciness and acidity. Stir well until everything is evenly mixed. The resulting batter should be thick enough to envelop the veggies but still easily pourable.

Heat up your pan

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, then add vegetable oil to just cover the bottom. It's vital that the pan is properly heated before adding your batter, ensuring the pancakes achieve a crispy edge. This step is key for texture and taste, preparing the pan to cook the pancakes to perfection with those desirable crispy edges.

Cook your pancakes

Pour about a quarter of your batter into the pan for each pancake. Spread it out slightly with a spoon or ladle to form round pancakes about half an inch thick. Cook each side for about three to four minutes or until they turn golden brown and crispy around the edges. Adjust your heat as necessary to prevent burning.

Serve warm

Once cooked, transfer your Korean kimchi pancakes onto a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil. These pancakes are ideally served warm, complemented by a side dipping sauce. This sauce is crafted from soy sauce mixed with vinegar and sesame seeds, introducing an extra layer of flavor that perfectly matches the savory pancakes.