By Anujj Trehaan 12:45 pm Jul 23, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Polenta, boiled cornmeal, has been essential in Italian cuisine for centuries. Originating from northern Italy, it transitioned from peasant food to a versatile dish that can be grilled, fried, or baked. These grilled polenta cakes provide a modern twist on the traditional ingredient. Ideal for vegetarians and egg avoiders, they promise to make mealtime exciting and delicious. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need one cup of coarse cornmeal, four cups of water, one teaspoon of salt, two tablespoons of olive oil (plus extra for grilling), one-half cup of grated Parmesan cheese (optional for vegans), and fresh herbs (such as rosemary or thyme) for garnish. These ingredients will come together to create about eight servings of delicious polenta cakes.

Step 1

Preparing the polenta

Start by boiling water in a large pot over high heat. Once boiling, add salt and gradually whisk in the cornmeal to prevent lumps. Reduce heat to low, stirring until the mixture thickens and starts to pull away from the pot sides, about 15 to 20 minutes. If using Parmesan cheese, incorporate it at this point.

Step 2

Shaping and cooling

Once your polenta is thickened properly, pour it onto a flat surface or shallow baking dish that has been lightly oiled. Spread the mixture out evenly with a spatula or spoon until it's about half an inch thick. Allow it to cool at room temperature until firm; this usually takes about an hour but can be expedited by refrigerating for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Cutting and grilling

After your polenta has cooled and firmed up, cut it into squares or rectangles depending on your preference. Heat some olive oil on a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place the polenta cakes on the grill pan and cook each side until they are golden brown with visible grill marks—about three to four minutes per side.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve the grilled polenta cakes hot, either plain or with sauteed vegetables and herbs for added flavor. They're perfect as a side or a light main dish with a salad. This dish demonstrates the transformation of simple vegetarian ingredients into something extraordinary through creativity and technique. Enjoy these Italian grilled polenta cakes with loved ones on any occasion.