In short Simplifying... In short For an unforgettable northern lights experience in Fairbanks, dress warmly in layers and bring along a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a tripod for high-quality photos.

Don't forget portable heat packs for extra warmth, a rechargeable headlamp with a red light setting for better night vision, and snacks with hot beverages to keep you energized.

These essentials will ensure a comfortable, memorable, and visually stunning aurora viewing.

Gazing at the northern lights in Fairbanks

By Anujj Trehaan 01:31 pm Jul 31, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Fairbanks, Alaska, stands as a premier destination for witnessing the mesmerizing northern lights, or aurora borealis. This awe-inspiring natural phenomenon illuminates the night sky with a palette of vibrant colors, captivating visitors from across the globe. To fully savor this unique spectacle, it's essential to come prepared with the appropriate gear, ensuring a comfortable and unforgettable experience under the Arctic sky.

Clothing

Warm and waterproof clothing

To comfortably enjoy the aurora, dress in layers. Start with thermal underwear as a base, then add fleece or wool for insulation. Finish with a waterproof and windproof outer layer. Essential accessories include insulated boots, gloves, and a warm hat to combat Fairbanks' chilly nights. This layered approach ensures you stay warm and dry while experiencing the natural spectacle.

Photography gear

High-quality camera and tripod

To capture the northern lights effectively, a smartphone camera won't suffice. Instead, utilize a DSLR or mirrorless camera equipped with manual mode to adjust exposure settings, essential for night photography. Complement your camera with a sturdy tripod to prevent shake during long exposures, enhancing your opportunity to capture that flawless aurora shot. This setup is key for high-quality northern lights photography.

Warmth essentials

Portable heat packs

In Fairbanks' cold, waiting for the aurora can become quickly uncomfortable. Portable heat packs are a simple, effective solution. Tuck them into gloves, boots, or pockets to stay warm during long viewing sessions. They're especially useful for photographers who need nimble fingers to adjust camera settings, ensuring comfort and functionality while capturing the spectacular night sky.

Lighting

Rechargeable headlamp

A rechargeable headlamp is essential for viewing the northern lights in Fairbanks. Opt for one with a red light setting, as red light preserves night vision better than white light, facilitating easier navigation in darkness. This ensures the aurora's colors remain vivid, making the headlamp indispensable for safely experiencing this natural spectacle under the Arctic sky.

Sustenance

Snacks and hot beverages

Don't overlook snacks and hot beverages for your northern lights adventure in Fairbanks. The wait in the cold for this natural marvel can be long; a thermos filled with hot tea or coffee and some energizing snacks will significantly enhance your experience. These essentials ensure you stay warm and alert, making your aurora viewing both comfortable and memorable.