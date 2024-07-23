In short Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan spaetzle dumplings with a simple mix of flour, salt, nutmeg, water, and olive oil.

Try this German vegan spaetzle dumplings recipe

What's the story Spaetzle, a traditional German dumpling, is beloved for its unique texture and versatility. Originating from the regions of Swabia, these small, egg-based noodles have been a staple in German cuisine for centuries. However, this tutorial will guide you through creating a vegan version of this classic dish, ensuring that everyone can enjoy its comforting flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan spaetzle dumplings, you'll need two cups of all-purpose flour, half a teaspoon of salt, and an optional one-fourth teaspoon of ground nutmeg for added flavor. Additionally, one cup of water and two tablespoons of olive oil are required to form the dough. Ensure you have a large pot of boiling salted water ready for cooking the dumplings once shaped.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, salt and nutmeg (if using). Stir these dry ingredients together until they are well mixed. In another bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the water and olive oil until slightly emulsified. Gradually pour this liquid mixture into the dry ingredients while stirring continuously to form a smooth dough.

Step 2

Shape the spaetzle

After the dough has rested for 10 minutes to fully hydrate the flour, it's time to shape your spaetzle. Use a spaetzle maker or press by placing portions of dough into it and pressing over boiling water. Without these tools, a colander with large holes can work by pushing the dough through the holes directly into boiling water.

Step 3

Cook the dumplings

As you press your dough through into boiling salted water, work in batches to avoid overcrowding, which can lead to sticking together. Once they float to the surface, let them cook for another two to three minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon onto a serving dish, or if preferred, saute in a pan with a bit more olive oil for a crispy exterior.

Step 4

Serve and enjoy

Your vegan spaetzle dumplings are ready to serve! Enjoy them as is or with your favorite sauce or vegetables for extra flavor. Traditional sides include lentil ragout or roasted vegetables. Feel free to experiment with flavors while keeping the dish vegetarian and eggless, as intended. This recipe makes traditional German comfort food accessible to all, without compromising on taste or texture.