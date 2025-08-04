Tips to choose the perfect gift for your loved ones

Gift-giving is an art, but it isn't that difficult. Careful consideration while selecting a gift can strengthen relationships, express gratitude, and bring joy to both the giver and receiver. However, at times, it can be tricky to choose the right gift. Knowing the gift-giving etiquette can help sail through this easily. Here are five practical tips to help you select gifts, which will be cherished and appreciated.

Personalization Consider the recipient's interests When choosing a gift, think hard about what the recipient likes and what they need. Think about their hobbies, what they like doing, or any recent conversations where they mentioned wanting something specific. A personalized gift not only proves you have mindful thought into their tastes but also that you care about their happiness and preferences, making the gift more special and appreciated.

Financial planning Set a budget Establishing a budget before shopping helps you narrow down options and prevents you from overspending. Always remember that it's not the price, but the thought that counts. Be it ₹500 or ₹5,000, sticking to your budget ensures you don't break the bank but still give something meaningful.

Cultural sensitivity Be mindful of cultural norms Understanding the cultural nuances of gift-giving is essential to avoid any potential misunderstanding or offense. Every culture has its own traditions and perceptions regarding gifts. For example, some cultures may find certain colors or numbers unlucky for presents. Doing a little research on these cultural practices before picking a gift reflects the level of respect and consideration you have for the recipient's background and beliefs.

Usability Choose practical gifts Practical gifts are always appreciated because they serve a purpose in one's everyday life. It could be a kitchen gadget, book on a topic of interest, or even subscription to a service, they can be both thoughtful and useful. Just make sure that the item is something the recipient would find beneficial.