How to stay connected to nature in a busy lifestyle
Living in an urban environment can often cut people off from nature, affecting their overall well-being. However, weaving nature-based practices into everyday life can improve mental and physical health. For city-dwellers who are just starting, following simple but effective strategies can really make a difference. Here are five practical tips to reconnect the urban dwellers to nature and improve their wellness journey.
Indoor gardening
Start a small indoor garden
Creating a small indoor garden is a great way to bring nature into your home. Even if you're short on space, growing herbs or small plants on windowsills or balconies can prove helpful. Indoor plants not only purify the air but also give a calming effect, reducing stress levels by up to 30%. It requires very little investment and effort, but gives huge returns for your mental health.
Park walks
Take regular walks in parks
Urban parks provide a green escape from concrete surroundings. Regular walks in these spaces let you enjoy fresh air and natural scenery, which can boost your mood and reduce anxiety by 20%. Try to walk for at least 30 minutes, thrice a week, to see noticeable improvements in your well-being. This easy activity clears your mind and promotes physical fitness, without any cost.
Outdoor breathing
Practice mindful breathing outdoors
Mindful breathing exercises done outdoors can take your relaxation and focus to another level. Find a quiet corner in a park or garden where you can sit comfortably for ten minutes every day. Concentrate on deep-breathing while observing the natural surroundings around you. This practice has been proven to reduce stress hormones by 15% and enhance concentration levels over time.
Natural decor
Incorporate natural elements at home
Incorporating natural elements into home decor creates an inviting atmosphere that promotes tranquility. Use materials like wood, stone, or bamboo for furniture or decorative items such as vases filled with fresh flowers or pebbles collected from outdoor excursions. These elements help create harmony within living spaces while fostering a connection with nature even indoors.
Community gardening
Engage in community gardening projects
Participating in community gardening projects gives you a chance to meet like-minded people, while also making a positive contribution to environmental sustainability efforts in cities. Volunteering your time at local gardens not only builds social bonds but also gives you practical experience working with soil and plants—activities that are therapeutic and reduce depression symptoms by 25%.