10-minute morning meditation: Tips to get started 

Starting your day with a 10-minute morning meditation can do wonders for your mental clarity. The brief practice centers the mind, reduces stress, and increases focus for the day. By giving a few minutes of your morning to meditation, you can become more productive and have a better emotional balance. Here's a look at how you can add this routine to your daily life.

Environment Find a quiet space Choose a quiet space where you won't be disturbed for 10 minutes. This could be a corner of your room or anywhere that feels peaceful to you. The environment should be free from distractions to allow full concentration on the meditation process. A consistent spot helps in building a habit and signals the mind that it's time to meditate.

Breathing technique Focus on your breathing Start by sitting comfortably with your back straight and eyes closed. Focus on your breathing by taking slow, deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth. Concentrate on each breath as it enters and leaves your body, which helps in calming the mind and bringing attention away from distracting thoughts.

Digital assistance Use guided meditation apps If you're just getting started with meditation or would like a little guidance during your practice, consider using guided meditation apps. These apps offer a range of sessions designed for various needs such as stress relief or improving focus. They offer instructions that help keep you focused during meditation, making it much easier for a beginner to follow along.