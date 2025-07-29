Grouping similar tasks: A smart time management hack 

Time management has a critical role to play when it comes to productivity and efficiency. One of the best ways to improve time management is by grouping similar tasks together. This way, you minimize the mental energy needed to switch between different types of activities, saving time and enhancing your focus. By clustering tasks based on their nature, you can simplify your workflow and do more in less time.

Categorization Identify task categories The first step to group similar tasks is identifying categories your tasks fall under. These could be categories based on the type of work you do, say administrative work, creative work, or communication-related work. By defining these categories clearly, you'll be able to easily dedicate certain time slots for each group of tasks during your day or week.

Time blocking Schedule dedicated time blocks Once you've identified your task categories, assign dedicated time blocks for each category. For example, set aside a couple of hours just for responding to emails or making phone calls. This way, you'll eliminate distractions and be able to fully immerse yourself in one type of activity at a time, boosting concentration and efficiency.

Task tools Use tools for task management Using tools such as digital calendars or task management apps can help you organize grouped tasks more efficiently. With these tools, you can schedule reminders and deadlines for each category of work. They also offer a visual representation of your workload distribution across different task groups, allowing you to keep a balance and not overload any one category.