What's the story

For centuries, ginger has been used as a natural remedy for nausea and motion sickness.

How does it work? Gingerol and shogaol, the active compounds in ginger, are thought to positively influence the digestive system.

Many opt for ginger instead of over-the-counter medications since the former is natural and has fewer side effects.

Learning how ginger works can help you combat nausea and motion sickness better.