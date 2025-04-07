Can ginger help with motion sickness? Absolutely
What's the story
For centuries, ginger has been used as a natural remedy for nausea and motion sickness.
How does it work? Gingerol and shogaol, the active compounds in ginger, are thought to positively influence the digestive system.
Many opt for ginger instead of over-the-counter medications since the former is natural and has fewer side effects.
Learning how ginger works can help you combat nausea and motion sickness better.
Digestive aid
How ginger alleviates nausea
Ginger's property to help with digestion lies in its capacity to trigger salivary, bile, and other gastric enzymes.
The stimulation facilitates the breakdown of food in the gut, thus reducing nausea.
Plus, the compounds in ginger can even relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract.
This relaxation eases the discomfort commonly seen with indigestion, making it a natural and useful remedy.
Versatile options
Forms of ginger consumption
You can have ginger in the form of fresh root, powdered spice, tea, or capsules.
Each form ensures different degrees of potency and convenience, depending on what you prefer.
Fresh ginger root is commonly used in teas or added to meals, whereas the capsules make it easy to have a concentrated dose on the go.
Research insights
Scientific support for ginger's efficacy
Numerous studies have backed ginger's effectiveness in alleviating nausea symptoms associated with pregnancy, chemotherapy, and surgery.
Studies show that 1-1.5 grams of ginger a day can effectively curb these symptoms without any side effects.
However, people with certain medical conditions or those on specific medications should consult a healthcare professional before taking ginger supplements.
Safe usage
Tips for using ginger safely
When adding ginger to your routine for nausea relief/motion sickness prevention, start small and see how your body reacts.
Try not to exceed four grams a day unless prescribed by a healthcare provider.
Pregnant women should further limit their intake due to the potential risk of high doses during pregnancy stages.