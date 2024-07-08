In brief Simplifying... In brief The article highlights four influential books cherished by world leaders.

Globetrotters' guiding lights: World leaders' must-reads

By Anujj Trehaan 12:58 pm Jul 08, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Exploring the world through literature can be as enlightening as traveling. Books recommended by world leaders offer insights into global politics, culture, and history's complexities. This article curates a selection of reads endorsed by influential figures, providing a window into their perspectives and the narratives that have shaped their views, serving as a valuable resource for readers seeking understanding.

'Long Walk to Freedom' by Nelson Mandela

Long Walk to Freedom is Nelson Mandela's autobiography, chronicling his journey from a rural village to becoming South Africa's first democratically elected president. It explores resilience, political struggle, and the fight against apartheid, highlighting not just Mandela's political achievements but also his personal growth and capacity for forgiveness. This book is recommended for those seeking to understand leadership in the face of adversity.

'The Prince' by Niccolo Machiavelli

The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli is a 16th-century treatise valued by leaders for its power and statecraft insights. Its pragmatic approach to ruling, though controversial, offers leadership and strategy lessons that are still relevant. This essential read delves into the art of governance and the ethical dilemmas of power, making it crucial for those interested in the intricacies of leadership.

'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari

Sapiens offers a compelling overview of human history from the Stone Age to modern times. Yuval Noah Harari explores how Homo sapiens came to dominate the world, delving into our social structures, economies, beliefs, and technologies. Recommended by numerous leaders for its thought-provoking content, this book challenges readers to consider what it means to be human and how our societies have evolved.

'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho

The Alchemist is a philosophical novel that has inspired people worldwide, including world leaders. It tells the story of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who dreams of finding treasure in Egypt. Through his journey, readers are encouraged to listen to their hearts and pursue their dreams despite obstacles. This universally appealing tale emphasizes the importance of following one's destiny.