Read these books

Eco-friendly living guides for your 20s: Book recommendations

By Anujj Trehaan 08:38 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story In a time when being environmentally aware is more important than ever, gaining knowledge on eco-friendly living is crucial. This collection of books offers practical advice for those in their 20s seeking to make sustainable life choices. Covering everything from waste reduction to the impact of consumption, these guides are key for anyone wanting to positively affect our planet.

'Zero Waste Home'

Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste by Bea Johnson shares the personal journey of the Johnson family toward achieving a zero-waste lifestyle. Offering practical tips on minimizing waste in every aspect of your life, from shopping habits to home organization, this book inspires readers to rethink their consumption patterns and embrace a more sustainable lifestyle.

'Eat More Plants'

Eat More Plants: Over one hundred Anti-Inflammatory, Plant-Based Recipes for Vibrant Living by Desiree Nielsen is a treasure trove for anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet. Highlighting the environmental benefits of reducing meat consumption, Nielsen provides easy-to-follow recipes that are not only good for the planet but also promote health and well-being.

'The Conscious Closet'

The Conscious Closet: The Revolutionary Guide to Looking Good While Doing Good by Elizabeth L. Cline explores sustainable fashion. It urges readers to reflect on their wardrobe's environmental impact and guides them toward more ethical choices. Including thrifting tips and advice on making clothes last, this book is crucial for anyone wanting to combine style with environmental consciousness.

'Sustainable Home'

Sustainable Home: Practical Projects, Tips, and Advice for Maintaining a More Eco-Friendly Household by Christine Liu is a must-have for those aiming to lessen their environmental impact at home. It delves into energy efficiency, water saving, and natural cleaning methods, offering practical advice. Liu's book is packed with actionable steps for anyone eager to foster a greener living environment.