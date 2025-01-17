What's the story

Ghee, a form of clarified butter, holds a cherished place in various global culinary traditions.

Its luxurious taste and high smoke point (which allows it to be heated to high temperatures without burning) make it a versatile and delicious choice for frying, sauteing, and baking.

This article highlights five unexpected and exciting ways to use ghee in your cooking, demonstrating its versatility beyond its traditional Indian roots.