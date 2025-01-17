Creative ways to use ghee in cooking
Ghee, a form of clarified butter, holds a cherished place in various global culinary traditions.
Its luxurious taste and high smoke point (which allows it to be heated to high temperatures without burning) make it a versatile and delicious choice for frying, sauteing, and baking.
This article highlights five unexpected and exciting ways to use ghee in your cooking, demonstrating its versatility beyond its traditional Indian roots.
Baking
Elevate your baking with ghee
Substituting ghee for butter in your baking recipes can elevate the taste of cakes, cookies, and pastries.
Unlike conventional butter, ghee has a rich, nutty flavor that enhances both sweet and savory dishes.
For example, incorporating ghee into pie crusts yields a flakier texture and a more complex, satisfying taste.
Snack
A new twist on popcorn
Popcorn popped in ghee and not in oil or butter will change the way you snack forever.
The high smoke point of ghee means it won't burn while your kernels pop, resulting in perfect popcorn with the added bonus of ghee's unique flavor.
Just add a sprinkle of sea salt to your fresh pop, and you've got yourself a quick, easy, and most importantly, tasty treat.
Sauteing
Sauteing vegetables in ghee
Sauteing vegetables in ghee transforms them into a delicious side dish with enhanced flavor and added richness.
Whether you're preparing spinach, carrots, or bell peppers, sauteing them in ghee caramelizes the vegetables, drawing out their natural sweetness and making them more enjoyable to eat.
This technique is especially useful for anyone trying to eat more vegetables but doesn't want to sacrifice taste.
Desserts
Traditional Indian sweets with ghee
In the world of Indian cuisine, ghee is the secret ingredient that gives traditional sweets their irresistible richness.
Treats like ladoos, halwa, and barfi rely on ghee's unique aroma to create their signature flavors.
These are the tastes that have been loved for generations across India, and it's all thanks to the magic of ghee! No wonder, it is the "sacred fat" of India.
Soups & stews
Enhancing soups and stews
Adding a spoonful of ghee at the end of cooking soups or stews can elevate their flavor profile to a whole new level.
The richness of the ghee combines perfectly with the broth, providing a silky texture and adding a layer of complexity to each spoonful.
This trick works wonders with lentil soups or vegetable stews, where ghee can also help mellow down acidity.