Goblin Valley Geocaching: Utah's hidden treasure hunt

By Simran Jeet 11:49 am Dec 06, 202411:49 am

What's the story Utah's Goblin Valley State Park invites you to embark on an out-of-this-world adventure with their new geocaching experience. This modern-day treasure hunt uses GPS devices to guide you to hidden containers, or "geocaches," tucked away in the park's alien-like landscape. It's a fun and exciting way to experience the park's natural beauty and geological wonders.

Preparing for your adventure

Before you hit the road, make sure you have a GPS device or a smartphone with a geocaching app downloaded. There's no Wi-Fi at the park, so it's important to download maps and geocache coordinates before you arrive. Don't forget to carry lots of water, sunscreen, and comfortable hiking shoes. Temperatures can rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit during summer months.

Navigating Goblin Valley

The starkly beautiful Goblin Valley, with its maze of goblins (aka hoodoos and rock formations that take weird and wonderful shapes) is the perfect playground. Hunting for geocaches means you'll be winding your way through these amazing formations. Each cache has its own set of coordinates, guiding you to different parts of the park. It's a fun, adventurous way to experience the vastness of the valley!

Respecting the environment

When you're geocaching in Goblin Valley State Park, make sure to adhere to Leave No Trace principles. This involves packing out all garbage (even that discovered in geocaches), refraining from disturbing animals or plants, and sticking to established paths whenever feasible. Basically, you should aim to leave no trace of your presence while you have fun hunting for treasure.

Discovering hidden gems

Rather than just hunting for geocaches, you'll unearth the hidden gems of Goblin Valley State Park. Many caches are cleverly located near fascinating points of interest that lie off the beaten track. Think secret canyons and peculiar rock formations that most maps won't tell you about. These special spots serve up some serious tranquility. Soak in the beauty and enjoy a peaceful retreat from the park's busier areas.

Safety tips

Inform someone of your plans before venturing into Goblin Valley for geocaching. Check weather forecasts as flash floods are a risk during monsoon season. Bring plenty of water—at least one gallon per person per day—to prevent dehydration in the desert heat. Finally, tread lightly to preserve delicate cryptobiotic soils, which are essential for desert ecosystem health.