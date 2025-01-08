What's the story

Goldfish and their alleged 3-second memory: The punchline to jokes and the root of misunderstandings about how these little guys interact with their environment.

Reality check: Science says they're smarter than you think!

This article debunks myths and uncovers the truth about goldfish intelligence.

They hope to dispel misconceptions and emphasize their ability to remember and recognize, ultimately promoting better care and respect for our finned friends.