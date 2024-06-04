Next Article

Calling all travel junkies!

Gyeongju, South Korea: A journey through ancestral time

By Anujj Trehaan 11:44 am Jun 04, 202411:44 am

What's the story Gyeongju, once the capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom, is a city where history lives in its full glory. Nestled in South Korea, it offers travelers a unique glimpse into the country's rich past through its well-preserved ruins, temples and royal tombs. This city is a treasure trove for those looking to immerse themselves in culture and history.

Royal tombs

Wander through Tumuli Park

Tumuli Park is home to more than 20 royal tombs from the Silla period. Walking through this park feels like stepping back into an era where kings and queens ruled the land. Each mound holds secrets of ancient royalty, making it an intriguing place for both historians and casual visitors alike. It's an ideal spot for those who appreciate nature intertwined with history.

Star gazing

Visit Cheomseongdae Observatory

Cheomseongdae is considered to be one of the oldest astronomical observatories in East Asia. Built during the seventh century, this tower was used by scientists of old to observe stars and keep calendars accurate. Today, visitors can marvel at this testament to ancient scientific advancement and imagine how astronomers once gazed at the night sky searching for celestial patterns.

Night reflections

Experience Anapji Pond at night

Originally built in 674 as part of Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, previously known as Anapji, this site was designed for royal leisure but now captivates visitors after dark. The reflections of the illuminated palace buildings on the water create a magical atmosphere, transporting onlookers to another era. It is particularly popular among photographers aiming to capture its enchanting nighttime beauty.