Spooky snacks to try this Halloween

What's the story Halloween is the perfect time to enjoy creative, themed snacks that add a spooky twist to your celebrations. Whether you're throwing a party or just want festive treats at home, these eerie snacks will make your Halloween fun and delicious. From savory bites to sweet treats, there's something for everyone to indulge in this spooky season!

Monster apple bites

Slice apples into wedges and fill them with peanut butter or another nut butter of your choice. Add mini marshmallows or slivered almonds to create teeth, then stick candy eyes on top to give them a monster-like appearance. These fun, healthy snacks are perfect for Halloween as they offer a balance of crunch and sweetness, making them a delicious and spooky treat.

Mummified garlic bread

Give your garlic bread a spooky twist by turning it into mummies! Use strips of dough or cheese to wrap around the bread, leaving small gaps to resemble mummy bandages. Bake until golden and melty, then add olive slices as eyes to complete the look. This fun and easy Halloween snack is a deliciously eerie addition to any party table.

Ghostly cheese puffs

Shape mozzarella cheese into little ghost figures for a fun Halloween treat. Use black olives or peppercorns for the eyes to give each ghost an eerie look. For a warm and melty version, bake the ghost-shaped cheese at 175 degrees Celsius for seven minutes until they are soft and slightly golden. These spooky and exciting snacks are sure to delight everyone at your celebration!

Monster popcorn balls

Popcorn balls get a fun, festive twist with the addition of candy eyeballs, colored sprinkles, and melted marshmallows. These sticky, sweet treats can be tinted green or purple for a monstrous effect, making them a great choice for kids and adults alike. They're easy to grab and satisfying to munch on during a Halloween party.

Ghostly pizza

Create a spooky Halloween pizza using pre-made dough. Spread pizza sauce evenly over the crust, then sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Use black olives to form ghost faces and add more cheese for a spooky effect. For extra creativity, cut slices of cheese into ghost shapes with cookie cutters and place them on top. Bake until bubbly and golden.

Banana mummies

For a quick, healthy Halloween treat, try making banana mummies! Simply dip banana halves in melted white chocolate or yogurt, then wrap thin lines of chocolate or icing around them to mimic mummy bandages. Add mini chocolate chips for a spooky face. These fun, banana mummies are a great way to offer a healthier option while still keeping the Halloween spirit alive!

Vampire donut

Get creative this Halloween by making donut monsters with gummy teeth! Start with your favorite donuts, whether glazed or chocolate-covered. Use colorful icing to create fun monster faces, and then attach gummy candies or marshmallows as teeth, letting them hang over the edges for a spooky effect. Add candy eyes for extra character and flair.