Harmonious flavors with za'atar seasoning enhancements

By Simran Jeet 12:58 pm Dec 19, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend, is gaining worldwide recognition for its distinct flavor that adds a special touch to any dish. Primarily composed of thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, and salt, it provides a tangy, nutty taste perfect for both savory and sweet recipes. Discover five creative ways to incorporate za'atar into your culinary routine in this article.

Breakfast boost

Elevate your breakfast toast

Take your morning toast to the next level by adding a sprinkle of za'atar on top of your avocado or cream cheese spread. The zesty kick of za'atar complements the creamy avocado or cheese perfectly, creating a delicious flavor combination that's both healthy and satisfying. This quick upgrade takes mere seconds but makes a world of difference in elevating your breakfast experience.

Beverage twist

Refreshing za'atar Lemonade

Make your lemonade extra special and refreshing by adding za'atar to the mix. Just blend one teaspoon of za'atar with the juice of six lemons, water, and sugar to your liking. The sumac in za'atar brings additional tartness to the lemonade, while the sesame seeds add a hint of nuttiness that's unexpectedly delightful. This drink is ideal for those hot summer days when you want something new and refreshing.

Veggie delight

Za'atar roasted vegetables

Give your veggies a flavor boost by tossing them in olive oil and za'atar before roasting. This trick works wonders for carrots, potatoes, or Brussels sprouts, adding a layer of depth and complexity. Roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until tender with a hint of crispiness. It not only adds flavor but also brings in antioxidants from thyme and sumac.

Baking magic

Homemade za'atar breadsticks

Add za'atar to your homemade breadsticks dough or just sprinkle it on top before baking for a fragrant treat that's perfect with soups and salads. Just make sure to brush the breadsticks liberally with olive oil so the seasoning adheres well and imparts its flavor during baking. These breadsticks will be the star of any party or a family dinner.

DIP upgrade

Za'atar infused hummus

Give your classic hummus a flavor boost by blending in two tablespoons of za'atar. The fragrant spices of za'atar pair perfectly with hummus's creamy texture and taste, transforming it into a deliciously addictive dip for vegetables sticks or pita bread. And, don't forget to drizzle olive oil mixed with extra za'atar on top before serving. It not only looks beautiful, but also ensures that every bite is full of flavor.