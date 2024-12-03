Harmonious halo braids for graceful long hair
Halo braids are a classic and beautiful choice for individuals with long hair. This style encircles the head, forming a crown of braids that is both elegant and functional. Ideal for a range of occasions, from everyday wear to more formal gatherings, halo braids can be customized to fit any personal aesthetic. In this article, we will delve into five unique ways to style halo braids for long hair.
Classic Halo braid
The classic halo braid is achieved by parting your hair down the middle and then braiding it around your head like a crown. This style is ideal for hair that is one length or has minimal layers, as it creates a smooth and continuous look. To secure the braid, use small bobby pins that match your hair color and finish with a light-hold hairspray for extra hold.
Embellished halo braid
If you want to take your halo braid up a notch, adding flowers or small decorative pins can transform this hairstyle into something truly special. Simply weave these embellishments into the braid as you work your way around your head. This style is a favorite for weddings or special occasions when you want your hair to make a statement.
Fishtail halo braid
A fishtail halo braid is a more complex variation of the classic style. Instead of braiding with three strands of hair, fishtailing uses two strands and involves alternately pulling small pieces from each side to form a herringbone pattern. This technique adds a rich texture and depth to the halo braid, making it a perfect option for those who want a more intricate look.
Dutch halo braid
The Dutch halo braid is achieved by braiding underhand, which causes the braid to protrude for a prominent three-dimensional effect. This method is perfect for giving fine hair a voluminous boost or for creating a dramatic side profile. Start with a Dutch braid on one side and work your way around your head until you come full circle.
Loose and bohemian halo braid
If you prefer a more laidback and romantic look, try a loose halo braid! This style involves gently pulling out strands after braiding to create a softer frame around the face. It's perfect for those who like a little less structure or want to add a touch of bohemian romance to their look. Pair it with a flowy dress or your favorite casual outfit for an effortlessly stylish vibe.