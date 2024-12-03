Summarize Simplifying... In short Halo braids, a crown-like hairstyle, can be styled in various ways to suit your mood or occasion.

What's the story Halo braids are a classic and beautiful choice for individuals with long hair. This style encircles the head, forming a crown of braids that is both elegant and functional. Ideal for a range of occasions, from everyday wear to more formal gatherings, halo braids can be customized to fit any personal aesthetic. In this article, we will delve into five unique ways to style halo braids for long hair.

Basics

Classic Halo braid

The classic halo braid is achieved by parting your hair down the middle and then braiding it around your head like a crown. This style is ideal for hair that is one length or has minimal layers, as it creates a smooth and continuous look. To secure the braid, use small bobby pins that match your hair color and finish with a light-hold hairspray for extra hold.

Embellish

Embellished halo braid

If you want to take your halo braid up a notch, adding flowers or small decorative pins can transform this hairstyle into something truly special. Simply weave these embellishments into the braid as you work your way around your head. This style is a favorite for weddings or special occasions when you want your hair to make a statement.

Fishtail

Fishtail halo braid

A fishtail halo braid is a more complex variation of the classic style. Instead of braiding with three strands of hair, fishtailing uses two strands and involves alternately pulling small pieces from each side to form a herringbone pattern. This technique adds a rich texture and depth to the halo braid, making it a perfect option for those who want a more intricate look.

Dutch

Dutch halo braid

The Dutch halo braid is achieved by braiding underhand, which causes the braid to protrude for a prominent three-dimensional effect. This method is perfect for giving fine hair a voluminous boost or for creating a dramatic side profile. Start with a Dutch braid on one side and work your way around your head until you come full circle.

Bohemian

Loose and bohemian halo braid

If you prefer a more laidback and romantic look, try a loose halo braid! This style involves gently pulling out strands after braiding to create a softer frame around the face. It's perfect for those who like a little less structure or want to add a touch of bohemian romance to their look. Pair it with a flowy dress or your favorite casual outfit for an effortlessly stylish vibe.